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Man Held In UP With Poppy Husk Worth ₹1.5 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 17:57 IST

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A man was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after police seized over 10 quintals of poppy husk with an estimated value of ₹1.5 crore, uncovering a significant drug smuggling operation.

Key Points

  • Police in Saharanpur seized over 10 quintals of poppy husk.
  • The seized poppy husk is estimated to be worth ₹1.5 crore.
  • A man named Harveer was arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.
  • Harveer was apprehended near a defunct brick kiln in the Sarsawa area.

Police said over 10 quintals of poppy husk with an estimated value of around ₹1.5 crore were seized and a suspected smuggler was arrested in the Sarsawa area of the district.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak said the arrest took place on Wednesday evening following a tip-off.

 

Harveer (25) was apprehended from a defunct brick kiln near the highway bridge on the Nakur road, he said.

Suspect's Involvement and Previous Recovery

During interrogation, Harveer told the police that he and his son were involved in the illegal trade of poppy husk, Pathak said.

He further said that the police had recovered a quantity of the contraband from Harveer's room on April 21, after which he was trying to shift another stock kept in a hut in the fields when he was caught.

Poppy husk, a byproduct of opium production, is often illegally traded for its narcotic properties. Uttar Pradesh, due to its geographical location and agricultural landscape, sometimes sees instances of drug trafficking. Law enforcement agencies in the state have been actively working to curb such illegal activities.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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