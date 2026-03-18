Mephedrone Drug Manufacturing Unit Exposed in UP, Two Arrested

Gujarat ATS dismantles a mephedrone drug manufacturing operation in Uttar Pradesh, arresting two individuals and seizing a large quantity of narcotics, highlighting the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in India.

Key Points Gujarat ATS exposed a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, and 88 kg of a key ingredient used in its production.

The operation involved a joint effort between Gujarat ATS and Uttar Pradesh police, targeting a suspicious poultry farm.

The seized substance, mephedrone, is a prohibited psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody for 12 days, pending further investigation into the drug manufacturing operation.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two persons after exposing a mephedrone manufacturing unit at a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The ATS seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, and 88 kg of a key ingredient needed to produce the banned substance, they said.

The arrested persons have been identified as UP residents Kapildev Sharma (31) and Ramshankar, alias Pankaj Parshuram (30), ATS Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Joshi said.

A team of personnel from Gujarat ATS and UP police carried out a raid at a suspicious poultry farm on Tuesday.

Officials said the team seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, 88 kg of 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone, which was recently notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act, and 200 kg of raw material and other chemicals, they said.

Mephedrone, which has high abuse potential, is listed as a prohibited psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused have been remanded in police custody for 12 days, SP Joshi told reporters.

Earlier this month, four persons, including Shafaat Ahmed, Sohil, alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza, Farhan, alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan, were arrested for allegedly possessing 4.6 grams of the narcotic substance, a release said.

During interrogation, they told the police that Mirza had received 300 grams of mephedrone from the arrested UP residents, it added.