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Interstate Drug Smugglers Nabbed Near India-Nepal Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 17:36 IST

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Three interstate drug smugglers have been arrested near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, with police seizing banned narcotic tablets valued at around Rs 1 crore.

Key Points

  • Three drug smugglers arrested near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj.
  • Police seized banned narcotic tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore.
  • The smugglers sourced drugs from other states via parcel services.
  • The accused used their background as medical representatives as a cover.
  • The operation was part of an anti-narcotics drive by Maharajganj police and SSB.

Police have arrested three alleged interstate drug smugglers and seized banned narcotic tablets worth around Rs 1 crore along the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made near the Shyamdeurwa police station area late Wednesday night following a tip-off, police said.

 

Details of the Drug Seizure

According to officials, the police recovered 6,240 Tramalab tablets, 4,380 Enzomac tablets and 3,750 Ultrapar Neo tablets, along with a vehicle allegedly used for transportation.

The arrested accused were identified as Ram Samush Kewat (40), Naveen Kumar Gautam (28), and Sandeep Kumar (32), all residents of the Gorakhpur district.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the accused revealed during questioning that they procured the prohibited medicines from other states through parcel services.

"The accused admitted to sourcing the drugs from other states via parcels. They will be taken on remand to trace the wider network," the SP said.

The police said the trio had been active in the region for the past three months and used hired vehicles to transport the banned tablets.

Smugglers' Background

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had earlier worked as medical representatives and used their professional background as a cover for smuggling activities.

Officials said the operation was part of an intensified anti-narcotics drive being jointly carried out by Maharajganj police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to crack down on illegal drug trafficking networks operating in border areas.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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