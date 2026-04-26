HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Held With Charas Worth ₹1.5 Crore On Nepal Border

Man Held With Charas Worth ₹1.5 Crore On Nepal Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 18:26 IST

A drug smuggler was apprehended near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, with 6.77 kg of charas worth ₹1.50 crore seized by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A drug smuggler was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police seized 6.77 kg of charas from the smuggler.
  • The seized charas is estimated to be worth ₹1.50 crore in the international market.
  • The smuggler confessed to procuring the charas from Nepal and smuggling it into India.

A joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police on Sunday arrested an alleged drug smuggler along the Indo-Nepal border and seized 6.77 kg of charas, valued at around Rs 1.50 crore, officials said.

Details of the Drug Smuggling Operation

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the ANTF had received a tip-off that Ismail, 40, a resident of Jamunaha village in Rupaideha area, was involved in smuggling narcotics from Nepal into India.

 

Acting on the information, the joint team conducted a raid at a mobile repair shop located on the road connecting Nepal to Chakiya village, detained Ismail and recovered 6.77 kg of charas from him, the SP said.

Value of Seized Contraband

The recovered contraband is estimated to be worth about Rs 1.50 crore in the international market, he added.

Confession and Legal Action

During interrogation, Ismail confessed to procuring the charas from Nepal's Banke district and smuggling it into India for sale, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further legal action is being taken based on his questioning, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Six Arrested, Over 13 Kg of Charas Seized in Anantnag Drug Bust
Six Arrested, Over 13 Kg of Charas Seized in Anantnag Drug Bust
J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Anantnag
J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Anantnag
Mumbai cops arrest 4 with Rs 14 cr of charas from Kashmir
Mumbai cops arrest 4 with Rs 14 cr of charas from Kashmir
Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Drug Possession In Goa
Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Drug Possession In Goa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO