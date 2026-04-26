Man Held With Charas Worth ₹1.5 Crore On Nepal Border

A drug smuggler was apprehended near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, with 6.77 kg of charas worth ₹1.50 crore seized by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A drug smuggler was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police seized 6.77 kg of charas from the smuggler.

The seized charas is estimated to be worth ₹1.50 crore in the international market.

The smuggler confessed to procuring the charas from Nepal and smuggling it into India.

A joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police on Sunday arrested an alleged drug smuggler along the Indo-Nepal border and seized 6.77 kg of charas, valued at around Rs 1.50 crore, officials said.

Details of the Drug Smuggling Operation

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the ANTF had received a tip-off that Ismail, 40, a resident of Jamunaha village in Rupaideha area, was involved in smuggling narcotics from Nepal into India.

Acting on the information, the joint team conducted a raid at a mobile repair shop located on the road connecting Nepal to Chakiya village, detained Ismail and recovered 6.77 kg of charas from him, the SP said.

Value of Seized Contraband

The recovered contraband is estimated to be worth about Rs 1.50 crore in the international market, he added.

Confession and Legal Action

During interrogation, Ismail confessed to procuring the charas from Nepal's Banke district and smuggling it into India for sale, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further legal action is being taken based on his questioning, police added.