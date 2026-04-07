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Home  » News » Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal for Drug Trafficking

Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal for Drug Trafficking

By Shirish B Pradhan
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 10:35 IST

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Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal for drug trafficking, highlighting cross-border crime concerns and the ongoing fight against illegal narcotics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two Indian nationals and one Nepali national were arrested in Nepal for drug trafficking.
  • The suspects were apprehended in the Rupandehi district, which borders India.
  • Police seized 3,300 ampules of Phenergan, Diazepam, and Brufen, known for causing drowsiness and dizziness.
  • The drugs were being transported from India into Nepal via motorcycle.

Two Indian nationals were among three arrested on Tuesday in Nepal's Lumbini province in connection with drug trafficking, police said.

The arrests were made in the Rupandehi district bordering India. The arrested individuals were identified as Arun Kumar, 18 and Binaya Pandey, 20, hailing from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

 

A Nepali national, Bishal Yadav, was also arrested, according to the police.

Details of the Seizure

The police recovered 3,300 ampules of Phenergan, Diazepam and Brufen, the drugs known to cause drowsiness and dizziness from their possession.

They were coming from across the border using a motorcycle registered in India to transport the narcotic drugs, they said.

Further investigation into the matter has been launched.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Shirish B Pradhan in Nepal
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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