HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested

Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 14:44 IST

Delhi Police dismantle a major interstate heroin syndicate, arresting three individuals and seizing over ₹2 crore worth of heroin, disrupting drug trafficking operations between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate narcotics syndicate operating between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, arresting three individuals.
  • Over one kilogram of heroin, with an estimated value of ₹2 crore, was seized during the operation.
  • The arrested individuals were involved in manufacturing and supplying heroin to Delhi-NCR and several districts of Uttar Pradesh.
  • The operation was initiated based on a tip-off regarding a heroin delivery near the Anand Vihar railway underpass.
  • One of the accused, Amir Khan, played a key role in procuring and distributing heroin through couriers to different cities.

The Delhi Police has arrested three people and recovered over one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from them, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, with their arrest, they have busted an interstate narcotics syndicate operating between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

 

The accused have been identified as Faeem Beg (29), Kayum Khan (33) and Amir Khan (28), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Operation Details and Arrests

"The accused were part of a network involved in the manufacture and supply of heroin to Delhi-NCR and several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Shamli and Saharanpur," said the police officer.

Police said the operation was initiated after receiving a tip-off on February 22 that Beg would deliver a consignment of heroin near the Anand Vihar railway underpass in east Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap and conducted a raid in the area.

"Beg and Kayum Khan were apprehended near the underpass, and two packets of heroin weighing 101 grams and 601 grams were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

A case was registered, and further investigation was taken up. During interrogation, Beg revealed that he had been sourcing heroin from associates in his native village in Bareilly and supplying it to peddlers operating in Delhi-NCR as well as in Shamli and Saharanpur.

Following the disclosure, the team conducted further raids in Uttar Pradesh and on February 27 arrested Amir Khan. At his instance, an additional 301 grams of heroin were recovered from his family's farmland.

"With this, the total recovery in the case stands over one kilogram of heroin, valued at around Rs 2 crore in the international market," the officer added.

Roles of the Accused

He further said that Amir Khan played a key role in the syndicate and was responsible for procuring heroin from his sources and distributing it through couriers to different cities, including Delhi.

Khan was previously involved in three narcotics-related cases. Kayum Khan, meanwhile, used to procure heroin in bulk from Beg and sell it in the Seemapuri cluster area of northeast Delhi. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Suspected Drug Trafficker Nabbed in Bareilly with Heroin Worth £530,000
Suspected Drug Trafficker Nabbed in Bareilly with Heroin Worth £530,000
Narco-terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held, 4kg heroin seized
Narco-terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held, 4kg heroin seized
Rs 21,000 cr heroin seized from containers in Mundra port; ED, DRI step in
Rs 21,000 cr heroin seized from containers in Mundra port; ED, DRI step in

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Hina Khan flaunts her stylish desi look in a sari1:06

Hina Khan flaunts her stylish desi look in a sari

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO