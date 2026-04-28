Heroin Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized, Drug Smuggler Arrested In Nagaur

A drug smuggler has been arrested in Nagaur, Rajasthan, and a significant amount of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore has been seized, marking a major victory in the fight against drug trafficking.

Key Points A drug smuggler was arrested in Nagaur, Rajasthan, as part of 'Operation Sankalp'.

Police seized 512 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore.

The accused, Rajesh, is a resident of Baran district.

Authorities are interrogating the suspect to dismantle the drug supply network.

A drug smuggler was arrested in Rajasthan's Nagaur and 512 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 was seized from his possession during an anti-narcotics drive, police said on Tuesday.

The action was carried out under "Operation Sankalp, Nasha Mukt Nagaur".

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Merta City Circle Officer Ramkaran Singh Malinda said the accused, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Baran district, was apprehended by a joint team of the district special unit and Merta City police from the Dangawas area.

"Police seized 512 grams of illegal smack (heroin), estimated to be worth about Rs 1.03 crore in the international market," he said.

Ongoing Investigation into Drug Network

Malinda said the accused is being interrogated to uncover the entire drug supply network.

"Efforts are underway to identify the source of the contraband and trace the links regarding who supplied it and to whom it was to be delivered," he added.

Police said further investigation is in progress.