Suspected Drug Trafficker Nabbed in Bareilly with Heroin Worth £530,000

Indian police in Bareilly have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized a significant quantity of heroin, valued at approximately £530,000, disrupting a major drug smuggling operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in Bareilly with 2.645 kg of heroin (smack).

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around £530,000.

The arrest was made following a tip-off that led police to a stakeout.

The arrested individual revealed he obtained the drugs from a relative and intended to deliver them to someone from Punjab.

Police are currently working to identify other members of the drug smuggling network.

A suspected drug trafficker was nabbed with 2.645 kg of smack worth around Rs 5.30 crore on him here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said Shobhit Gupta, a native of Saijni village of Badaun district, was arrested by a team from the Subhash Nagar Police Station.

An informer's tip-off led the police to lay a stakeout near a tree on the road leading to Raundhi village, where the arrest was made.

When searched, Gupta was found to be carrying 2.645 kg of smack, the officer said.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Investigation and Network

During interrogation, Gupta told police that he had procured the contraband from his relative, Rajneesh Gupta of Manikpur Shikarpur village in Badaun district, and that the two were involved in smuggling activities together.

He also told investigators that he had gone to the spot to deliver the consignment to a party coming from Punjab.

Efforts are on to identify other members of the smuggling network, the police said.