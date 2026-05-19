Drug Smuggler Nabbed With Heroin Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

In a joint operation, Uttar Pradesh police arrested a drug smuggler in Pratapgarh and seized over 500 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points A drug smuggler was arrested in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation.

Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force seized over 500 grams of heroin.

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore.

The accused has been identified as Rizwanul Rehman from Barabanki district.

Police in Pratapgarh district, in a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Prayagraj unit, arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 503.6 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 1 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Drug Smuggler Apprehended Near Bakulahi River

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Delhupur police station and ANTF personnel intercepted the accused near Bakulahi river culvert, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said.

Accused Identified as Rizwanul Rehman

The accused has been identified as Rizwanul Rehman alias Najjan, a resident of Kusumbi in Barabanki district, he said.

Heroin Seized, Valued at Over Rs 1 Crore

During a search, the police recovered around 503.6 grams of illegal heroin (smack) from his possession, the officer said, adding that its estimated market value is around Rs 1.06 crore.

Case Registered Under Relevant Laws

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the law, police said.