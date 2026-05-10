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J-K Police Demolish Shop Of Alleged Drug Peddler In Baramulla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 18:32 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir police demolished a shop linked to an alleged drug peddler in Baramulla, intensifying their crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police in Baramulla demolished a shop linked to an alleged drug peddler, Riyaz Ahmad Khan.
  • The action was carried out in compliance with legal formalities and in the presence of the Baramulla executive magistrate.
  • The demolished property was linked to narcotics-related offences.
  • Police have intensified their campaign against the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police demolished a shop linked to an alleged drug peddler on Sunday and attached other structures belonging to him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The action was carried out in the presence of the Baramulla executive magistrate and in strict compliance with legal formalities, a police spokesperson said.

 

Crackdown on Narcotics in Baramulla

"In a major action against drug-related activities, police in Baramulla demolished a shop and attached structures belonging to notorious NDPS accused Riyaz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Janbazpora, Baramulla," he said.

"The demolished property was linked with the accused, who is involved in narcotics-related offences, as part of the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and their support networks," the spokesperson said.

Police has intensified its campaign against the drug menace and continues to take firm action against individuals involved in narcotics trafficking, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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