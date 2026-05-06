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Home  » News » Illegal House Of Drug Peddler Demolished In Srinagar

Illegal House Of Drug Peddler Demolished In Srinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 06, 2026 15:06 IST

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In Srinagar, an illegally constructed house belonging to a drug peddler was demolished as part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, targeting drug-related crimes.

Key Points

  • An illegal house belonging to a drug peddler was demolished in Srinagar.
  • The demolition was part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan.
  • The accused, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, had encroached upon government land.
  • Sheikh is named in multiple NDPS cases and accused of using crime proceeds to build the house.

An "illegally constructed" house belonging to a drug peddler was demolished on Wednesday here in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said.

Demolition Under Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan

The demolition was made in the Palpora Noorbagh area as part of the police's Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, a police spokesperson said.

 

He said the accused, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Zahidpora Hawal, at present, Pamposh Colony, Palpora Noorbagh, had encroached upon the government land there.

Accused Involved in Multiple NDPS Cases

Sheikh has been named in multiple NDPS cases and accused of erecting the razed structure with crime proceeds, the spokesperson said.

An investigation revealed that Sheikh's close associates and family members, too, were named in multiple drug-related cases across the valley, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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