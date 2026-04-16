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Home  » News » Jammu Police Nab Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin and Cash

Jammu Police Nab Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin and Cash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 12:24 IST

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In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu police arrested a drug peddler in Narwal and seized heroin and cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A drug peddler, identified as Ankush, was arrested in Jammu during a police patrolling operation.
  • The arrest was part of 'Operation Sanjeevani', an initiative targeting drug trafficking.
  • Police recovered heroin and Rs 2,900 in cash from the suspect's possession.
  • A case has been registered, and further investigation into the drug trafficking network is underway.

Police arrested a drug peddler in Jammu city on Thursday and recovered heroin and cash from his possession, officials said.

The accused, Ankush, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, was arrested during a patrolling operation carried out by a police team in Narwal under Operation Sanjeevani, they said.

 

Police recovered heroin and Rs 2,900 in cash from his possession, officials told reporters.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in the matter, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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