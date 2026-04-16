Jammu Police Nab Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin and Cash

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu police arrested a drug peddler in Narwal and seized heroin and cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A drug peddler, identified as Ankush, was arrested in Jammu during a police patrolling operation.

The arrest was part of 'Operation Sanjeevani', an initiative targeting drug trafficking.

Police recovered heroin and Rs 2,900 in cash from the suspect's possession.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the drug trafficking network is underway.

Police arrested a drug peddler in Jammu city on Thursday and recovered heroin and cash from his possession, officials said.

The accused, Ankush, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, was arrested during a patrolling operation carried out by a police team in Narwal under Operation Sanjeevani, they said.

Police recovered heroin and Rs 2,900 in cash from his possession, officials told reporters.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in the matter, they said.