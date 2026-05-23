Jammu Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler's Properties

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu authorities demolished properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler, sending a strong message against narcotics-related crimes.

Key Points Jammu authorities demolished properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler.

The properties belonged to Navjot Singh, a resident of Indra Nagar in Miran Sahib.

Singh has 15 FIRs filed against him under the NDPS Act.

The properties were acquired using proceeds from illegal drug trafficking.

The demolition is part of an intensified crackdown on drug syndicates in the region.

Police and the district administration on Saturday demolished three properties worth around Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler on the outskirts of Jammu as part of an intensified crackdown on the narcotics menace, officials said.

Drug Peddler's Illegal Assets Targeted

The properties belonged to Navjot Singh alias Bablu, a resident of Indra Nagar in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu, they said.

According to the officials, Singh is a habitual offender against whom 15 FIRs have been filed under various provisions of law, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Crackdown on Drug Syndicates

The demolished properties were acquired using proceeds of crime stemming from illegal drug trafficking activities, they said, adding that the move was aimed at dismantling the financial network of drug syndicates operating in the region.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, police warned that stringent action against drug peddlers and kingpins would continue.