HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jammu Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler's Properties

Jammu Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler's Properties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 23:44 IST

x

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu authorities demolished properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler, sending a strong message against narcotics-related crimes.

Key Points

  • Jammu authorities demolished properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler.
  • The properties belonged to Navjot Singh, a resident of Indra Nagar in Miran Sahib.
  • Singh has 15 FIRs filed against him under the NDPS Act.
  • The properties were acquired using proceeds from illegal drug trafficking.
  • The demolition is part of an intensified crackdown on drug syndicates in the region.

Police and the district administration on Saturday demolished three properties worth around Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler on the outskirts of Jammu as part of an intensified crackdown on the narcotics menace, officials said.

Drug Peddler's Illegal Assets Targeted

The properties belonged to Navjot Singh alias Bablu, a resident of Indra Nagar in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu, they said.

 

According to the officials, Singh is a habitual offender against whom 15 FIRs have been filed under various provisions of law, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Crackdown on Drug Syndicates

The demolished properties were acquired using proceeds of crime stemming from illegal drug trafficking activities, they said, adding that the move was aimed at dismantling the financial network of drug syndicates operating in the region.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, police warned that stringent action against drug peddlers and kingpins would continue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Srinagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Property Linked To Drug Peddler
Jammu Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler's House
J-K Authorities Demolish Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler In Udhampur
J-K Authorities Demolish Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler In Udhampur
Jammu Authorities Demolish Homes Of Alleged Drug Peddlers
Jammu Authorities Demolish Homes Of Alleged Drug Peddlers
J&K Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets In Udhampur
J&K Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets In Udhampur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System in Shirdi0:51

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket...

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi Speaks Out0:45

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO