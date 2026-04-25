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J-K Police Display Lists Of Alleged Drug Peddlers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 18:53 IST

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In a bid to combat drug abuse, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district are publicly displaying lists and photographs of alleged drug peddlers to raise awareness and deter narcotics involvement.

Key Points

  • J-K Police in Shopian district display lists of alleged drug peddlers.
  • Photographs of alleged drug peddlers are displayed at police stations and posts.
  • The initiative aims to enhance public awareness about drug abuse.
  • The campaign promotes transparency and deters involvement in narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The move signals zero tolerance and strict legal action against drug peddling.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday displayed lists of alleged drug peddlers and their photographs at police stations and posts to enhance public awareness and deter involvement in narcotics, officials said.

Drug Awareness Campaign in Shopian

The lists have been placed at these locations under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

 

He said the galleries featuring photographs of such individuals have also been put up at police establishments.

Zero Tolerance Approach to Narcotics

The initiative aims to enhance public awareness, promote transparency and deter involvement in narcotics by signalling zero tolerance and strict legal action, the spokesperson said.

It also seeks to strengthen community vigilance and support ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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