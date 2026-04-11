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Eleven Arrested in J&K Drug Busts: Heroin Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 21:50 IST

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In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested eleven drug peddlers and seized heroin in coordinated operations across multiple districts, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir police arrested eleven drug peddlers in multiple districts.
  • Heroin was seized from the arrested individuals during vehicle checks and searches.
  • The arrests were made in Udhampur, Poonch, Doda and Kathua districts.
  • The arrested individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police intercepted vehicles and conducted searches leading to the arrests and seizures.

Eleven drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin at separate places in Udhampur, Poonch and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Four drug peddlers were held after 13 grams of heroin were seized during the checking of their car at Lamberi in Rajouri district, a police spokesman said.

 

He said three drug peddlers were arrested when police intercepted a Srinagar-bound private vehicle at Chenani along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and recovered 10.16 grams of heroin from their possession.

One more drug peddler was arrested along with 2.59 grams of heroin at the same checkpoint, he added.

A couple, riding a motorcycle, were arrested after 102.44 grams of heroin were seized from them at a checkpoint in the Goond area of Nagri Parole in Kathua district.

The duo -- Saphai Din and his wife Zoona -- were coming from the Bamyal area of Punjab when they were caught, the spokesman said.

He said another drug peddler was arrested along with 4.43 grams of heroin during the search of a bus at Khelani in Doda district.

All the arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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