Shopian Police Seize ₹1.44 Crore Worth of Property from Alleged Drug Dealer

In a major crackdown on narcotics, police in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, have seized ₹1.44 crore worth of property belonging to an alleged drug dealer, sending a strong message against illegal drug trade.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Police in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, seized property worth ₹1.44 crore from alleged drug dealer Mohammad Ayoub Malik.

The seized property, measuring 10 kanals, was allegedly acquired through proceeds from illegal drug trade.

The property attachment was conducted with a police team and magistrate, ensuring legal compliance and transparency.

This action is part of a broader crackdown on narcotics-related activities in the Shopian district.

Property worth ₹1.44 crore belonging to an alleged drug dealer in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district was attached by the police on Tuesday, officials said.

"As part of crackdown on narcotics-related activities, Police in Shopian have attached an immovable property valued at ₹1,43,90,000 belonging to Mohammad Ayoub Malik, resident of Trenz Imamsahib Shopian," a police spokesperson said.

He said the property measuring 10 kanals (half an hectare) was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics.

The spokesperson said the attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and maintaining transparency.