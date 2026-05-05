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Home  » News » Three Arrested, Heroin Seized In J-K Drug Bust

Three Arrested, Heroin Seized In J-K Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 16:40 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir police have successfully dismantled a drug network in Kulgam, arresting three alleged drug peddlers and seizing a significant quantity of heroin.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • J-K police arrested three individuals involved in drug peddling in Kulgam district.
  • Authorities seized 202 grams of heroin during the operation.
  • A key kingpin, Sadiq Hussain alias Showki, was identified and arrested in Samba district.
  • Police recovered 152 grams of heroin and Rs 52,000 cash from the kingpin's residence.

Police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 202 grams of heroin from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

"In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Police in Kulgam successfully dismantled a drug network by arresting three accused, including a key kingpin, and recovering a significant quantity of heroin along with cash," a police spokesman said.

 

Drug Bust Operation Details

Acting on reliable information, police established a mobile check post in Qazigud area and apprehended two alleged drug peddlers, the spokesman said.

"During their search, 50 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized," he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Hilal Ahmad Ganai and Parvaz Ahmad Bhat.

Kingpin Arrest and Further Seizure

"During investigation, the first backward linkage was established, leading to the identification of a major supplier and kingpin Sadiq Hussain alias Showki, a resident Vijaypur in Samba district," the spokesman said.

Subsequently, the competent court issued a search warrant, and a police team from Qazigund, with the help of Samba Police, raided the accused's residence in Samba.

The team apprehended the accused and recovered 152 grams of heroin and Rs 52,000 cash from his premises, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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