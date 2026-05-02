How Kulgam Police Busted Interstate Narcotics Network

Kulgam Police successfully dismantled a major interstate narcotics network, seizing assets worth Rs 92.73 lakhs and arresting key individuals involved in drug trafficking across the Kashmir Valley.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kulgam Police busted an interstate narcotics network operating in the Kashmir Valley.

Police seized assets worth Rs 92.73 lakhs linked to the accused, including land and a residential house.

The investigation revealed the accused was supplying drugs to various parts of the Kashmir Valley for monetary gains.

The accused, Bagh Hussain Kasana, was actively involved in interstate narcotics trafficking.

The operation began with the apprehension of Mohammad Rafiq Mir, who was found in possession of heroin.

Kulgam Police busted an inter-state narcotics network and attached illegally acquired property worth Rs 92.73 lakhs linked to the accused at Beli Charana, Jammu, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said during a routine patrolling at Kurigam near Qazigund Railway Station on March 20, a police party apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Mohammad Rafiq Mir, a resident of Panzinara, Srinagar.

Upon searching him, approximately 16 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and the investigation began.

Interrogation Leads to Further Arrests and Seizures

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he procured the contraband substance from Bagh Hussain Kasana, a resident of Channore Basti Gajansu, Jammu, currently residing at Nikki Tawi, Jammu, the spokesperson said.

Kulgam Police obtained a search warrant from the competent court and searched the individual's residence, recovering 265 grams of heroin-like substance, he said.

Subsequently, Section 29 of the NDPS Act was invoked, and the accused Bagh Hussain Kasana was arrested on March 22, 2026, he added.

Financial Investigation Uncovers Illegally Acquired Assets

Investigation revealed that the accused was actively involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking and was supplying drugs to various parts of the Kashmir Valley for monetary gains, the spokesperson said.

He said he had no legitimate source of income and had been peddling drugs for a considerable time.

During the probe, a detailed financial investigation identified and led to the attachment of assets acquired through narcotics trafficking proceeds at Beli Charana, the spokesperson said.

The investigation established that the accused acquired immovable assets through narcotics trafficking proceeds, including land valued at Rs 71.52 lakhs and a residential house valued at Rs 21.21 lakhs, the spokesperson said.