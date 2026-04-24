Drug Crackdown: 14 Arrested In Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Drive

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Kashmir police have arrested 14 drug peddlers and seized significant quantities of contraband as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

Key Points Kashmir police arrested 14 drug peddlers in a coordinated anti-narcotics operation across multiple districts.

The arrests are part of a 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan' aimed at making the region drug-free.

Contraband substances, including codeine phosphate, charas, and heroin-like substances, were seized during the raids.

Police also destroyed illegal poppy cultivation spread over approximately 150 marla in Anantnag.

Several vehicles used in the commission of these crimes have been seized by the authorities.

Police on Friday said 14 drug peddlers have been arrested in various parts of Kashmir with contraband substances as part of a 100-day campaign to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrests were made in Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

In continuation of the ongoing 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan', police have arrested 14 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession, the spokesperson said.

Drug Seizures and Arrests in Ganderbal and Anantnag

In Ganderbal, during naka checking, a police party intercepted a vehicle with two persons on board, who were identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Batwina and Mudasir Ahmad Hajam of Arampora, he said.

During a search, 100 bottles of codeine phosphate, specific combinations of which are banned in India, were recovered from their possession. The two have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, he said.

In Anantnag, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the residence of Mohammad Younis Dar at Semthan and recovered 246 grams of charas. He has been arrested, the spokesperson said.

At the Ashajipora bypass in Anantnag, a naka party intercepted a vehicle with two persons onboard and recovered contraband substances from them. The accused were identified as Fardin Khan alias Sameer Khan of Qazi Mohallah, and Numaan Riyaz Khan of Lazibal, the spokesperson said.

During a naka checking at Donipawa, Nisar Ahmad Shergojri of Sherpora was apprehended with a substance resembling poppy straw, he said.

In another operation, police apprehended Adnan Ishaq Mir of Ashajipora at Tarbal Chee and recovered approximately 2 grams of a heroin-like substance from his possession, he added.

Operations in Budgam, Kupwara and Baramulla

Acting on credible information about illegal narcotic substances intended for sale to local youths in a house in the Choudhary Bagh Subden area in Budgam, a police party conducted a search and recovered 2.713 kg of charas-like substance, the official said.

The accused, who was identified as Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, was apprehended on the spot, he said.

In Kupwara, a police team intercepted a vehicle driven by Shafat Ahmad Dar of Tikker at a checkpoint at Bumhama Muqam crossing and recovered a "substantial quantity" of heroin-like substance from his possession, he added.

In Baramulla, police apprehended four people during routine naka checking at Wussan crossing, the spokesman said.

They were identified as Khalid Ahmed Khan of Katipora Tangmarg, Tanveer Ahmad Sofi of Sheikhpora Khreeri, Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Gutlipora Tangmarg and Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray of Mirchipora Tangmarg.

During a search, syringes with needles, silver foil and other narcotic paraphernalia were recovered from them. All four of them were shifted to the hospital for medical examination and they tested positive for the consumption of opioids, likely heroin, subject to confirmation through a forensic analysis, the spokesperson said.

Further Arrests and Legal Proceedings

In the Sopore area of Baramulla, a police team intercepted and apprehended Zaid Bashir Bhat of Upper Ashpeer Sopore during naka checking at Baag-e-Sundri crossing, he said.

During a search, psychotropic substances, including capsules and tablets, were recovered from him.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been launched in all these incidents, the spokesperson said.

In Anantnag, police registered 16 FIRs and destroyed illegal poppy cultivation spread over approximately 150 marla (1 marla is equal to 272.25 sq ft).