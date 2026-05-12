Drug Peddler Arrested In Nuh, Banned Drugs Seized

Nuh police arrested a drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of banned drugs, including cough syrup and narcotic capsules, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug sales.

Key Points Nuh police arrested a drug peddler for allegedly selling banned drugs from his shop.

Police seized 34 bottles of cough syrup and 6,784 narcotic capsules during the raid.

Authorities also recovered Rs 2.28 lakh in cash from the drug peddler's possession.

The arrested individual, Tahir, and another person named Irshad have been booked under the NDPS Act.

Police are currently searching for Irshad, who is also implicated in the illegal drug trade.

Nuh police carried out a raid and arrested a drug peddler who was allegedly selling banned drugs to his customers from his shop, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have recovered 34 bottles of cough syrup, 6,784 narcotic capsules, and cash worth Rs 2.28 lakh from his possession, they said.

Drug Peddler Arrested: Details of the Raid

Police have registered a case against two, including Tahir who was arrested in the matter, at Punhana Sadar police station, they added.

According to the police, they received information that the accused was illegally selling banned drugs to customers from his shop. Acting on this information, the police formed a raiding party and after completing the necessary legal procedures raided the accused's shop on Tuesday.

Accused Attempts to Flee, Shop Searched

When the police team reached the shop in Manota village, the accused tried to run away after seeing the police vehicle, but the police personnel managed to catch him. After this, the shop was searched in the presence of the village sarpanch, they added.

Seized Drugs Confirmed as Prohibited

"The case was immediately reported to the drugs inspector in Gurugram, who confirmed that the seized drugs were prohibited under the NDPS Act. During interrogation, the accused was unable to produce any bills, licenses, or valid documents related to the illegal drugs.

He allegedly said that he purchased the banned drugs from a person named Irshad. "We are searching for Irshad who will be arrested soon," the spokesperson of Nuh police said.