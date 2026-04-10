Nuh Police Nab Cyber Criminal in Old Coin Fraud Scheme

Nuh police have apprehended a cyber fraudster who used the allure of valuable old coins to swindle unsuspecting victims across multiple states, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams.

Key Points Nuh police arrested Mohammad Saad for running an old coin scam via Facebook.

The fraudster lured victims with promises of high returns for old coins, then extorted money.

Police investigations revealed victims in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, with more expected to be identified.

The accused used Facebook advertisements to target victims, promising large sums for old coins.

A mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered from the accused, containing evidence of fraudulent transactions.

Nuh police arrested a cyber fraudster who defrauded people by promising huge sums of money in exchange for old coins, police said. They added that his network spans several states.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Mohammad Saad, a resident of Tigra village, Ferozpur Sadar police station in Nuh district.

Details of the Old Coin Scam

The spokesperson for Nuh police said the investigation revealed that the accused posted advertisements on Facebook offering to buy old coins, luring people with the promise of large sums of money in exchange.

When people fell for his deception, he would extort money from them under various pretexts and then flee.

After inspecting his mobile phone, the police found several suspicious transactions, and he had defrauded many people in this manner.

Two complaints have been filed against the accused on a cybersecurity portal, he added.

"The investigation also revealed that the accused defrauded a man from Tamil Nadu of around Rs 108,000 and a man from Punjab of Rs 31,000. More revelations are likely in this case, and information about other victims is being gathered," said the spokesperson.

Police said a mobile phone, including a SIM, has been recovered from his possession.

An FIR was registered against him at the cyber police station, Nuh.