Success For Drug-Free J-K Campaign As Hundreds Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir's 100-day drug-free campaign has achieved significant milestones, including hundreds of arrests and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics, marking a strong push against drug abuse in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The 'drug-free J-K campaign' led to the arrest of 646 individuals and the registration of 614 FIRs related to drug peddling.

Authorities seized over 260 kg of narcotics and demolished properties worth over Rs 31 crore linked to drug trafficking.

The 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan' involved over one crore participants in 2,16,123 awareness events.

Strict actions included cancelling driving licences, vehicle registrations, and suspending or cancelling drug store licences.

The campaign strengthened counselling and mental health support through the Tele-MANAS initiative, addressing drug abuse.

The 100-day 'drug-free J-K campaign' has achieved significant success across the Union Territory, leading to the arrest of 646 persons in 614 FIRs related to drug peddling and seizure of more than 260 kg of narcotic substances, officials said.

They added that the campaign also led to the attachment and demolition of properties worth more than Rs 31 crore in the past 28 days.

Massive Public Participation In Anti-Drug Campaign

The ongoing 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan', one of the largest campaigns against drug abuse in the Union Territory, has also witnessed massive public participation, with 2,16,123 awareness events conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, involving more than one crore participants.

According to official figures, 614 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act during the campaign, while 646 persons have been arrested and 435 drug peddlers apprehended. Authorities have also identified 160 drug hotspots across Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Seizure Of Narcotics And Destruction Of Poppy Cultivation

Officials said security and enforcement agencies have seized over 260 kilograms of various narcotics, including 3.8 kg of heroin, 32.92 kg of charas and 222.31 kg of ganja so far. In addition, 21 marlas of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed during the campaign.

Describing the campaign as a comprehensive whole-of-government initiative and a brainchild of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, they said the drive reflects coordinated institutional action involving departments of health, social welfare, information, police, education and allied agencies.

Crackdown On Drug Networks And Properties

As part of the crackdown on drug networks, authorities sealed or demolished 37 houses linked to drug peddlers.

"Immovable properties worth approximately Rs 25.97 crore were seized or attached, while additional properties worth Rs 3.70 crore were demolished. Movable properties worth Rs 1.67 crore were also seized," they said.

Actions Against Misuse Of Transport And Pharmaceutical Channels

Officials said strict action was also taken against misuse of transport and pharmaceutical channels associated with narcotics activities.

"During the campaign, 252 driving licences and 111 vehicle registrations were cancelled, while 104 drug store licences were suspended and two cancelled," they said.

Outreach And Support Programmes

The outreach programmes included 'padyatras', seminars, rallies, school and college activities, sports and cultural events, village-level campaigns and community interactions to sensitise people about the harmful effects of drug abuse, they said.

Officials said counselling and mental health support systems were strengthened under the Tele-MANAS initiative, which received 2,786 calls during the campaign period.

"Treatment and rehabilitation facilities were also expanded, with the Health Department-run addiction treatment facilities treating 44,602 patients, including 44,263 OPD cases and 339 IPD admissions," officials said, adding that 148 patients were successfully cured and discharged after treatment.

The campaign was launched on April 11, 2026, from Jammu as a key initiative aimed at combating drug abuse, particularly among the youth. It began with a mega 'padyatra' led by Sinha from MA Stadium, marking the start of the 100-day drive.