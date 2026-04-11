J-K Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trafficking with Strict Punitive Measures

Jammu and Kashmir is set to implement stringent measures, including property confiscation and Aadhaar revocation, to dismantle drug trafficking networks and combat drug abuse in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points J-K government to confiscate properties and freeze bank accounts of individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Authorities will revoke key documents like passports, driving licenses, and Aadhaar numbers of drug smugglers.

New Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) issued to strengthen action against drug traffickers in J-K.

Grassroots intelligence to be strengthened with the help of local committees to identify and punish drug offenders.

The 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' aims to make Jammu and Kashmir drugs-free through public participation and awareness.

Asserting that the full force of law will be used to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced sweeping punitive measures, including confiscation of properties and cancellation of key documents like Aadhaar of the accused.

Leading a 'padyatra' (march) from M A Stadium to Parade Ground here to mark the beginning of a 100-day intensive campaign in J-K to make it drugs-free, the Lt Governor said, "Our neighbour is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation's future."

"Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay," he said.

The Lt Governor vowed decisive and uncompromising action against drug smugglers.

"The administration will confiscate all property, revoke licences, passports, Aadhaar, and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations," he said.

The LG said that drug abuse is among J-K's gravest challenges and reaffirmed that the administration remains firmly committed to confronting drug abuse and ensuring a decisive victory against the menace.

"Bound by shared purpose, we will rise against drug abuse and claim the victory that awaits us. The three-month-long people's movement across J-K will make every person grasp the issue, turning information into responsibility through public participation," he said.

New SOPs Against Drug Traffickers

In a stern warning, Sinha said that drug smugglers' assets will be seized, ringleaders will be prosecuted, and punishment will be delivered swiftly.

He said new SoPs have been issued against drug traffickers.

"Under this SOP, we have taken a crucial decision to revoke passports, driving licenses, Aadhaar numbers, and arms licences of smugglers involved in drug trafficking. If they are absconding, a Look Out Circular will be issued immediately.

"Additionally, their movable and immovable properties will be attached under the NDPS Act, bank accounts frozen and financial investigations will be launched," he said.

Strengthening Grassroots Intelligence

The Lt Governor directed senior officers to take swift action on complaints and strengthen grassroots intelligence with the help of panchayats, mohalla committees, chowkidars, lambardars and ward surveillance committees to identify and punish every culprit.

"Our strength lies in collective action. When departments unite with shared purpose, we prevail," he said, urging all to join hands to make the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' a sucsess.