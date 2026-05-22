Drug Addicts Suspected In Thane Car Vandalism

Suspected drug addicts vandalised approximately 10 cars in Thane's Kalwa area, leading to resident protests and raising concerns about local crime.

Key Points Around 10 cars were vandalised in Thane's Kalwa area, with drug addicts suspected to be responsible.

This is the third such incident in the locality in recent days, causing anger among residents.

Residents protested at Kalwa police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

A non-cognisable report has been registered, and police are working to apprehend the individuals involved in the Thane car vandalism.

Unidentified persons, suspected to be drug addicts, vandalized at least 10 cars parked along the road in Ganpati Pada in Thane's Kalwa area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Residents Protest Over Car Vandalism

The incident is the third of its kind in the locality in the past few days, leaving residents angry, several of whom protested in front of Kalwa police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Parking Issues Contribute To Vandalism

Ganpati Pada is on the border with Navi Mumbai, and faces a crunch of parking spaces, due to which most vehicles are kept along public roads, the Kalwa police station official added.

Police Investigation Underway

"The windshields and windows of around 10 cars, including several expensive luxury models, were completely smashed. Residents have told us they suspect drug addicts who roam around in the area. A non-cognisable report (NCR) has been registered and efforts are on to nab those involved," he said.