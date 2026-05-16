Three Arrested After Woman Thrashed, Paraded In Thane

Three individuals have been arrested in Thane after a woman was allegedly thrashed, stripped, and paraded through Ulhasnagar following a dispute over remarks about deities, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points Three people were arrested in Thane after a woman was thrashed and paraded.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, following alleged objectionable remarks about deities.

Police are investigating CCTV footage and pursuing four additional suspects.

The accused face charges including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Three persons were arrested after a woman was thrashed, stripped and paraded around with a garland of slippers in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Investigation Details

Four persons allegedly involved in the incident, which took place on Thursday, are on the run and efforts are on to nab them, Central police station senior inspector Sunil Awtade said.

"The incident took place over a temple visit. The woman apparently made objectionable remarks about deities, which got a group of persons angry. CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media is being checked as part of the probe," he added.

Legal Charges Filed

The accused have been charged for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official informed.