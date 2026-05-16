DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹13.2 Cr At Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a substantial amount of cocaine, valued at ₹13.2 crore, from two passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling.
Key Points
- The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized cocaine worth ₹13.2 crore at Mumbai Airport.
- A female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa was found carrying 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine.
- An African male passenger was apprehended after ingesting cocaine-filled capsules.
- The total seizure amounted to 2.659 kg of cocaine.
- Both passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized cocaine valued at ₹13.2 crore from two passengers in separate operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Saturday.
Details of the Cocaine Seizure
Based on inputs, DRI officials intercepted a female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, and recovered 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches from her baggage, an official said.
The contraband, a highly addictive stimulant drug, is valued at about ₹7.875 crore in the illicit market, he said.
Second Arrest and Capsule Recovery
In another operation, an African male passenger was apprehended after he was found to have ingested cocaine-filled capsules, he said.
The man purged 70 capsules, yielding 1.084 kg of cocaine worth ₹5.42 crore, he said.
Total Cocaine Seized
Altogether, the apex anti-smuggling agency seized 2.659 kg of the drug valued at ₹13.295 crore, he said.
Legal Action and Investigation
The two passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the wider network involved in the trafficking.