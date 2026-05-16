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DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹13.2 Cr At Mumbai Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 21:00 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a substantial amount of cocaine, valued at ₹13.2 crore, from two passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized cocaine worth ₹13.2 crore at Mumbai Airport.
  • A female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa was found carrying 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine.
  • An African male passenger was apprehended after ingesting cocaine-filled capsules.
  • The total seizure amounted to 2.659 kg of cocaine.
  • Both passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized cocaine valued at ₹13.2 crore from two passengers in separate operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Cocaine Seizure

Based on inputs, DRI officials intercepted a female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, and recovered 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches from her baggage, an official said.

 

The contraband, a highly addictive stimulant drug, is valued at about ₹7.875 crore in the illicit market, he said.

Second Arrest and Capsule Recovery

In another operation, an African male passenger was apprehended after he was found to have ingested cocaine-filled capsules, he said.

The man purged 70 capsules, yielding 1.084 kg of cocaine worth ₹5.42 crore, he said.

Total Cocaine Seized

Altogether, the apex anti-smuggling agency seized 2.659 kg of the drug valued at ₹13.295 crore, he said.

Legal Action and Investigation

The two passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the wider network involved in the trafficking.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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