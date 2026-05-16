DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹13.2 Cr At Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a substantial amount of cocaine, valued at ₹13.2 crore, from two passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Key Points The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized cocaine worth ₹13.2 crore at Mumbai Airport.

A female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa was found carrying 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine.

An African male passenger was apprehended after ingesting cocaine-filled capsules.

The total seizure amounted to 2.659 kg of cocaine.

Both passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized cocaine valued at ₹13.2 crore from two passengers in separate operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Cocaine Seizure

Based on inputs, DRI officials intercepted a female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, and recovered 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches from her baggage, an official said.

The contraband, a highly addictive stimulant drug, is valued at about ₹7.875 crore in the illicit market, he said.

Second Arrest and Capsule Recovery

In another operation, an African male passenger was apprehended after he was found to have ingested cocaine-filled capsules, he said.

The man purged 70 capsules, yielding 1.084 kg of cocaine worth ₹5.42 crore, he said.

Total Cocaine Seized

Altogether, the apex anti-smuggling agency seized 2.659 kg of the drug valued at ₹13.295 crore, he said.

Legal Action and Investigation

The two passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the wider network involved in the trafficking.