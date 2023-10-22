News
Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held

Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 22, 2023 20:24 IST
The Ahmedabad police and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have seized narcotics worth Rs 150 crore and arrested three persons during an operation in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The crime branch and DRI, in a joint operation, seized cocaine, mephedrone and ketamine from two factories and some houses in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad, Chaitanya Mandlik said.

 

"The DRI Pune and Ahmedabad Crime Branch carried out a joint operation in Aurangabad, where we busted two factories and a few houses and seized drugs worth Rs 150 crore. The price of the seized contraband is estimated to be three to four times more in the international markets," he said.

The drug network was busted based on an intelligence input received by the Crime Branch, he said, adding that three persons were arrested and a case has been registered by the DRI.

Cocaine is a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug, while MD and ketamine are known as party drugs, and they are all banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
