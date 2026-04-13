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DRI Seizes Cocaine Capsules Worth Crores from Train Passenger in Nagpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 23:27 IST

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Indian authorities seized a substantial amount of cocaine, valued at ₹4.26 crore, from a woman travelling on the Rajdhani Express in Nagpur, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 853 grams of cocaine from a female passenger on the Rajdhani Express in Nagpur.
  • The seized cocaine capsules are estimated to be worth ₹4.26 crore in the illicit market.
  • The female passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.
  • DRI Nagpur previously busted a Mephedrone factory and seized large quantities of ganja in recent operations.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 50 capsules containing 853 grams of cocaine, having an estimated illicit market value of Rs 4.26 crore, from a woman travelling in Rajdhani Express at Nagpur station, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI-Nagpur Regional Unit of Mumbai Zone, intercepted a female passenger travelling by Hazrat Nizamuddin-KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express on April 12 on suspicion of carrying narcotic substances in her luggage.

 

Officials recovered 50 capsules containing a white powdery substance from her luggage, which turned out to be cocaine.

The capsules were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and the passenger was arrested. A court remanded her to judicial custody.

DRI's Recent Operations in Nagpur

DRI Nagpur had busted a Mephedrone factory in Karanja Ghadge village in Wardha district in December 2025, and seized massive quantities of ganja in separate operations in January and February this year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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