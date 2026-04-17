HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Businessman's Family Held Hostage; Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen

Delhi Businessman's Family Held Hostage; Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 19:48 IST

x

A businessman's family in Delhi's Golf Links area was held hostage, and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh was stolen, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Key Points

  • A businessman's family was held hostage in their Delhi home by a domestic help and five others.
  • The robbers stole jewellery worth approximately Rs 25 lakh from the Golf Links residence.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday evening, with an elderly couple, their daughter-in-law, and a child present.
  • Police have registered a case and are analysing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused in the Delhi robbery.

A domestic help and his five associates allegedly held a businessman's family members hostage in their Golf Links house and fled with Rs 25 lakh worth of jewellery, police said on Friday.

Details of the Delhi Robbery

According to the police, the occupants of the house  an elderly couple, their daughter-in-law and a child  were present at the time of the incident on Thursday evening, around 6 pm.

 

The accused confined them inside the house and demanded valuables, particularly jewellery.

"No one was physically harmed during the incident," said the source.

The robbers allegedly decamped with jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of a domestic help, who is suspected of facilitating the entry of the other accused onto the premises.

Police said they registered a case and formed teams to apprehend the accused.

Teams are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and reconstruct their movements before and after the crime. He said they are also examining the entry and exit routes used by the accused to ascertain how they fled the scene, adding that further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, charges of robbery with wrongful confinement and potentially conspiracy would typically apply in this case. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve questioning the victims, gathering forensic evidence, and attempting to locate and apprehend the suspects based on CCTV footage and other leads.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

West Delhi Home Burgled, Valuables Worth Lakhs Stolen
Long-Serving Domestic Help Arrested for Theft from Elderly Employers
Long-Serving Domestic Help Arrested for Theft from Elderly Employers
Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Mastermind Behind Domestic Help Burglary Ring Arrested in Delhi
Mastermind Behind Domestic Help Burglary Ring Arrested in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight0:19

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO