Delhi Businessman's Family Held Hostage; Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen

A businessman's family in Delhi's Golf Links area was held hostage, and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh was stolen, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Key Points A businessman's family was held hostage in their Delhi home by a domestic help and five others.

The robbers stole jewellery worth approximately Rs 25 lakh from the Golf Links residence.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, with an elderly couple, their daughter-in-law, and a child present.

Police have registered a case and are analysing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused in the Delhi robbery.

A domestic help and his five associates allegedly held a businessman's family members hostage in their Golf Links house and fled with Rs 25 lakh worth of jewellery, police said on Friday.

Details of the Delhi Robbery

According to the police, the occupants of the house  an elderly couple, their daughter-in-law and a child  were present at the time of the incident on Thursday evening, around 6 pm.

The accused confined them inside the house and demanded valuables, particularly jewellery.

"No one was physically harmed during the incident," said the source.

The robbers allegedly decamped with jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of a domestic help, who is suspected of facilitating the entry of the other accused onto the premises.

Police said they registered a case and formed teams to apprehend the accused.

Teams are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and reconstruct their movements before and after the crime. He said they are also examining the entry and exit routes used by the accused to ascertain how they fled the scene, adding that further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, charges of robbery with wrongful confinement and potentially conspiracy would typically apply in this case. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve questioning the victims, gathering forensic evidence, and attempting to locate and apprehend the suspects based on CCTV footage and other leads.