Rediff.com  » News » Does Nitish Kumar Look Worried?

Does Nitish Kumar Look Worried?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 23, 2023 18:29 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left, with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the Kisan Sangamam at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, left, meets Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal founder Upendra Kushwaha, who quit Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Monday, in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Bihar Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to his office in Patna.

 

IMAGE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad -- who looks set to return to the Union Cabinet -- left, addresses a press conference at the party office in Patna.

 

IMAGE: A councillor rests during the counting of votes for the Delhi mayoral election.

 

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote in the Delhi mayoral election.

 

IMAGE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir casts his vote in the Delhi mayoral election.

 

IMAGE: BJP MLA Anil Bajpai in a wheelchair is ready to cast his vote in the Delhi mayoral election.

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu at the Heroes Unveiled exhibition at the Arunachal Pradesh assembly in Itaganar.
On her right is Arunachal's new Governor, Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd) (with military cap and handlebar moustache); on her left in a black sherwani Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets World Bank President David Malpass, who will step down in June, second from right, in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Is Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien quizzing students at Don Bosco College at Tura in the West Garo Hills.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
