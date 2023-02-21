When Modi Met Operation Dost Team

Prime Minister N D Modi interacted with members of the National Disaster Response Force and Indian Army who were deployed on Operation Dost in earthquake-shattered Turkey on Monday, February 20, 2023.

IMAGE: Modi interacts with NDRF and Indian Army personnel. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

Photograph: @narendramodi/PTI Photo

Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

IMAGE: NDRF personnel, accompanied by their sniffer dogs, played a vital role in searching for those trapped under the debris. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi listens to an NDRF staffer's story. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

