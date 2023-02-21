News
Rediff.com  » News » When Modi Met Operation Dost Team

When Modi Met Operation Dost Team

By REDIFF NEWS
February 21, 2023 17:54 IST
Prime Minister N D Modi interacted with members of the National Disaster Response Force and Indian Army who were deployed on Operation Dost in earthquake-shattered Turkey on Monday, February 20, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Modi interacts with NDRF and Indian Army personnel. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: @narendramodi/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel, accompanied by their sniffer dogs, played a vital role in searching for those trapped under the debris. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi listens to an NDRF staffer's story. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
