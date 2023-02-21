News
Why Samajwadi Party MLAs Are Protesting

By REDIFF NEWS
February 21, 2023 16:31 IST
Samajwadi Party MLAs sat on a dharna at the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow during the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly raising various issues that included farmers and law and order.

Party MLAs led by General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav sat on a dharna at the entry gate of the assembly with placards in their hands.

Glimpses from the protests:

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party legislators. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akhilesh with his uncle and senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav and others protests. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The marshals stand guard as Samajwadi Party leaders stage their protest. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The marshals ask the media to move away from the Samajwadi Party protest. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
