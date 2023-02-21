Kyiv Visit: Biden Sends Putin A Message

Four days before the first anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden sent the tyrant in the Kremlin a message by making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy embrace after their visit to the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting the Russian invasion. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden pays homage at the Wall of Remembrance. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy speak to Metropolitan Epifaniy I, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, at St Michael's cathedral in Kyiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy at St Michael's cathedral, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Biden open a plaque with the American leader's name on the Alley of Bravery in Kyiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska welcome Biden at the Mariinsky Palace. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace, here and below. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Biden signs a guest book at the Mariinsky Palace. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

