What's Chuck Schumer Doing At The Taj?

A delegation of senior US Senators arrived in India on Monday.

The delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes Democrats and Republicans.

Later in the day, the Senators met Prime Minister N D Modi.

IMAGE: Chuck Schumer poses for a photo with his wife Iris Weinshall at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chuck clicks a photo of Iris at the Taj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Senators pose for a photograph with the Taj as backdrop. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 'Wonderful to interact with US Congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer. Appreciate the strong bipartisan support from the US Congress for deepening India-US ties anchored in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties', the prime minister tweeted after meeting the Senators. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi/Twitter

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com