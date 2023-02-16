Nikki Haley Takes On Donald Trump

On February 14, 2023, Nikki Haley launched her presidential campaign for the US elections due in 2024.

A two-term governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations, She is the first Republican to challenge former US president Donald Trump in his 2024 bid for the White House.

Casting herself as a younger, fresher, alternative to Trump, Haley had been hinting at a White House bid for weeks.

IMAGE: Nikki Haley, born Nimrata Randhawa, takes pictures with her supporters as she announces her run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina, February 15, 2023. All Photographs: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Nikki, who was born to Sikh parents, was the first lady governor and first politician from a minority community to head the government in South Carolina, a conservative American state.

IMAGE: 'I am very proud of who I am, the parents that I was born to, the way I was raised, Nikki told Rediff.com in a 2010 interview.

IMAGE: 'I honour my mother and my father everyday. I am very proud of the way they raised me,' she said then.

IMAGE: When she won her first governor's election, observers noted she was the daughter of immigrants who had arrived in the United States in the 1960s, fighting an incumbent who had been in power for 30 years and belonged to a family that had lived in the country since the 1600s.

IMAGE: Trump appointed her as the US ambassador to the UN, so her candidature must make him very angry.

Nikki, be prepared from Trump's bile on Twitter!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com