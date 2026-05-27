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Home  » News » 25,000 Litres Of Illegal Diesel Seized In Thane, Maharashtra

25,000 Litres Of Illegal Diesel Seized In Thane, Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:36 IST

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Police in Thane, Maharashtra, seized a large quantity of illegally transported diesel, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat black-market fuel networks.

Key Points

  • Thane police seized 25,000 litres of diesel being transported illegally.
  • The seized diesel is estimated to be worth Rs 24.5 lakh.
  • A case has been registered against eight individuals, including the tanker owner and driver, for illegal fuel transport.
  • The seizure occurred at the Kharigaon toll naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway during routine checks.

The police have seized 25,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 24.5 lakh from a tanker, which was transporting the fuel illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Case Filed Against Eight Individuals

A case was registered against eight people, including the tanker owner and driver, following the seizure at the Kharigaon toll naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Thursday afternoon, a Kalwa police official said.

 

Routine Checks Uncover Illegal Transport

Officials from the state government's supplies department were conducting routine checks when they spotted the tanker, which was carrying 25,000 litres of diesel without a valid permit or mandatory authorisation required to transport petroleum products, he said.

Investigation Underway

While a probe into the source and destination of the black-market fuel network is underway, no arrests have been made in the case, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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