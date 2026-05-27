25,000 Litres Of Illegal Diesel Seized In Thane, Maharashtra

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, seized a large quantity of illegally transported diesel, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat black-market fuel networks.

Key Points Thane police seized 25,000 litres of diesel being transported illegally.

The seized diesel is estimated to be worth Rs 24.5 lakh.

A case has been registered against eight individuals, including the tanker owner and driver, for illegal fuel transport.

The seizure occurred at the Kharigaon toll naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway during routine checks.

The police have seized 25,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 24.5 lakh from a tanker, which was transporting the fuel illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Case Filed Against Eight Individuals

A case was registered against eight people, including the tanker owner and driver, following the seizure at the Kharigaon toll naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Thursday afternoon, a Kalwa police official said.

Routine Checks Uncover Illegal Transport

Officials from the state government's supplies department were conducting routine checks when they spotted the tanker, which was carrying 25,000 litres of diesel without a valid permit or mandatory authorisation required to transport petroleum products, he said.

Investigation Underway

While a probe into the source and destination of the black-market fuel network is underway, no arrests have been made in the case, the official added.