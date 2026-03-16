HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Police Seize Illegal LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Concerns

Thane Police Seize Illegal LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 17:01 IST

Amidst concerns of LPG cylinder shortages, authorities in Thane seized 84 illegally stored cylinders, cracking down on black market activities and reassuring consumers.

Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Thane police seized 84 illegally stored LPG cylinders valued at Rs 2.22 lakh in Bhiwandi.
  • The raid was conducted due to increased vigilance against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.
  • A case has been registered against three individuals under the Essential Commodities Act.
  • Authorities confiscated filled and empty cylinders, along with vehicles used for illegal transportation.
  • The action follows public concerns about potential LPG cylinder shortages.

As many as 84 illegally stored LPG cylinders valued at Rs 2.22 lakh were seized from a private premises in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, leading to the registration of a case against three individuals under the Essential Commodities Act, police said on Monday.

The action comes amid increased vigilance to check hoarding and black marketing of domestic gas cylinders in view of the West Asia crisis.

 

The government has repeatedly denied reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders; however, at many locations, people are queuing up to buy cylinders.

Details of the Raid

"Officials of the PDS department from Thane conducted a raid at Vardaman Compound in Valgaon area on March 14 and found that LPG cylinders were being stored for sale illegally without the required permit," police said.

An official said out of 84 cylinders, 34 were filled, and the remaining were empty.

"The seized cylinders are collectively valued at Rs 2.22 lakh," the officer said.

Police also confiscated three tempos and two scooters allegedly used for transporting the cylinders.

An FIR was registered against three persons under the relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and the LPG Regulation Order.

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Lucknow Gas Agency Booked for Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage
Lucknow Gas Agency Booked for Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage
Illegal LPG Stockpile Seized in Beed Amid Shortage Rumours
Illegal LPG Stockpile Seized in Beed Amid Shortage Rumours
Pune Gas Agency Under Scrutiny for Illegally Stocking LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Fears
Pune Gas Agency Under Scrutiny for Illegally Stocking LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Fears
2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai
2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai
8 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai
8 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Divya Dutta Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree at the Event0:38

Divya Dutta Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree at the Event

Big Names Spotted at Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Reception6:47

Big Names Spotted at Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Reception

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Serve Royal Couple Goals0:51

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Serve Royal Couple Goals

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO