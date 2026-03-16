Thane Police Seize Illegal LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Concerns

Amidst concerns of LPG cylinder shortages, authorities in Thane seized 84 illegally stored cylinders, cracking down on black market activities and reassuring consumers.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Thane police seized 84 illegally stored LPG cylinders valued at Rs 2.22 lakh in Bhiwandi.

The raid was conducted due to increased vigilance against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

A case has been registered against three individuals under the Essential Commodities Act.

Authorities confiscated filled and empty cylinders, along with vehicles used for illegal transportation.

The action follows public concerns about potential LPG cylinder shortages.

As many as 84 illegally stored LPG cylinders valued at Rs 2.22 lakh were seized from a private premises in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, leading to the registration of a case against three individuals under the Essential Commodities Act, police said on Monday.

The action comes amid increased vigilance to check hoarding and black marketing of domestic gas cylinders in view of the West Asia crisis.

The government has repeatedly denied reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders; however, at many locations, people are queuing up to buy cylinders.

Details of the Raid

"Officials of the PDS department from Thane conducted a raid at Vardaman Compound in Valgaon area on March 14 and found that LPG cylinders were being stored for sale illegally without the required permit," police said.

An official said out of 84 cylinders, 34 were filled, and the remaining were empty.

"The seized cylinders are collectively valued at Rs 2.22 lakh," the officer said.

Police also confiscated three tempos and two scooters allegedly used for transporting the cylinders.

An FIR was registered against three persons under the relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and the LPG Regulation Order.

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.