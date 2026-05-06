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Three Arrested With Ganja Worth Rs 21.4 Lakh In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 06, 2026 09:28 IST

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In a significant drug bust, three individuals have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after police seized ganja valued at Rs 21.4 lakh from their possession.

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Thane for possession of ganja.
  • Ganja seized is valued at Rs 21.4 lakh.
  • Arrests made by the anti-narcotics cell during patrolling in Kalyan.
  • Suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended after a chase.
  • Accused also faced cases under the NDPS Act at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai.

Police have arrested three persons after seizing ganja valued at Rs 21.4 lakh from their possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

During patrolling near a dumping ground at Vadeghar in Kalyan on Tuesday, a team of the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) spotted the three persons with gunny bags behaving suspiciously.

 

Details of the Drug Seizure and Arrests

"When the ANC team approached them, the suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase. On checking their bags, 107.5 kg of ganja valued at Rs 21.4 lakh was recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan division, Atul Zende told reporters on Tuesday evening.

The police also seized their mobile phones and cash, collectively valued at Rs 51,500.

Accused Identified and Charged

The accused have been identified as Vasim Noorujama Khan alias Peela (36), Dineshkumar Saroj (30), both from Thane district, and Mohit Varma (27), resident of Mumbai, the official said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Previous Offences

The accused earlier also faced cases under the NDPS Act at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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