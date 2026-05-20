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Home  » News » Didn't know full Vande Mataram would be sung: Satheesan

Didn't know full Vande Mataram would be sung: Satheesan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 20, 2026 15:39 IST

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Kerala's Chief Minister addresses the Vande Mataram controversy, clarifying that the UDF government was not informed in advance about the full rendition of the national song during the swearing-in ceremony, sparking political debate.

Kerala CM V D Satheesan responds to Vande Mataram rendition

IMAGE: Newly-elected Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan addresses a press conference, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Kerala CM Satheesan claims the UDF government was unaware of the full Vande Mataram rendition.
  • The CPI-M criticised the full rendition of Vande Mataram as inappropriate for a pluralistic society.
  • The BJP accused the CPI-M of insulting the national song to appease radical vote banks.
  • The controversy arose after the full version of Vande Mataram was sung during the swearing-in ceremony.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the United Democratic Front government's swearing-in ceremony featured the full rendition of Vande Mataram as per a decision by Lok Bhavan, and that neither he nor his colleagues had prior knowledge of it.

Vande Mataram Rendition: Government's Response

Responding to the controversy triggered by the full rendition of the national song during the oath-taking ceremony, Satheesan said the incoming government had not been informed in advance that the complete version would be sung.

 

"We did not know that Vande Mataram would be rendered in full. The instructions came from Lok Bhavan. We realised it only when it began being sung in its entirety while we were standing there. It was not possible to interrupt it midway," the CM told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Political Reactions to the Controversy

The issue sparked sharp political reactions, with the Communist Party of India-Marxist questioning the singing of the full Vande Mataram during the swearing-in ceremony of the UDF Cabinet.

The Marxist party on Tuesday criticised the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the swearing-in ceremony, calling it an 'incorrect step' and saying it was 'inappropriate in a pluralistic society'.

BJP's Response to CPI-M's Criticism

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, hit out at the CPI-M, accusing the Communists of 'insulting' the national song to 'appease radical vote-bank forces such as Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI'.

Soon after Monday's swearing-in ceremony, CPI-M leader P A Mohamed Riyas raised concerns over the full rendition of Vande Mataram, claiming that officially only its first two stanzas are sung.

Riyas's remarks drew a sharp response from BJP MLA V Muraleedharan, who questioned which parts of the national song had troubled the CPI-M leader.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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