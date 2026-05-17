Kerala Gears Up For New UDF Government Swearing-In

Kerala is preparing for the swearing-in of its new UDF government, led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, promising a fresh start and the fulfilment of key commitments to the people.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points Kerala's new UDF government, led by V D Satheesan, is set to be sworn in.

Shafi Parambil highlights the swift decision-making process in forming the new Kerala cabinet.

The UDF aims to fulfil its promises to the people of Kerala.

Discussions are underway with UDF constituents to ensure a smooth transition and effective governance.

Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Sunday said the swearing-in of the Kerala chief minister and the council of ministers on Monday would mark the launch of "Team UDF."

UDF's Swift Government Formation

Speaking to reporters, Parambil said the process had moved swiftly, with the CM being decided within 11 days and only a few more days taken to finalise the ministers.

"All ministers are going to be sworn in on Monday. It is the launch of Team UDF. The days are coming when the promises made by the UDF to the people will be realised," he said.

Cabinet Discussions and Consensus

Parambil, who is KPCC vice-president and MP from Vadakara, said the ongoing discussions on the Cabinet were a crucial process to ensure the formation of a government that works in the interest of the people.

"There is no controversy as claimed. Decisions are being taken after examining all options. The proposal will be placed before the AICC, which will approve it," he said.

He said similar discussions were being held with other UDF constituents and there were no major differences, with things moving forward smoothly.

Looking Ahead: Promises and Expectations

"Our supporters will reach here to witness the swearing-in event. It will be the beginning of the relief sought by people after 10 years of hardship," he said.

Parambil added that he had fulfilled his responsibilities towards the party and wished to continue doing so.

The UDF government under the Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan will be sworn in on Monday at a function to be held at Central Stadium here at 10 am.