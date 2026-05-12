Kerala UDF Victory Loses Sheen Amid CM Decision Delay

The delay in selecting Kerala's Chief Minister by the Congress party is causing unease within the UDF coalition, leaving workers and MLAs struggling to address public concerns and diminishing the victory's initial impact.

Key Points Delay in Kerala CM decision by Congress impacts UDF's public image.

UDF workers and MLAs struggle to answer public queries about the CM selection.

IUML MLA expresses concern over the delay and its effect on public perception.

Congress leaders divided on whether coalition partners should influence CM selection.

Senior Congress leaders express differing views on IUML's involvement in CM decision.

An IUML MLA elected from Kondotty assembly seat said on Tuesday that the delay in decision by Congress on who should be the CM has taken away the sheen from the UDF victory and is leaving its workers and MLAs unable to face the public.

T V Ibrahim, the MLA elect from Kondotty, told a TV channel that wherever he goes people ask him when will the chief minister be decided, leaving him with no answer to the query.

UDF Coalition Concerns Over CM Selection

"This is a problem faced by every worker and member of not just the Congress, but the UDF coalition partners, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). As a result, we are unable to step out in public," he claimed.

Ibrahim said that technically it may be an internal matter of the Congress, but in view of public interest the delay is "unacceptable" and a decision should be taken at the earliest.

"People's opinion and interest should be considered," he added.

He further said that the sheen of the UDF victory has been dimmed by the recent developments.

Differing Views Within Congress

"There is no doubt about that. I expect the Congress will quickly take a decision keeping in mind the public mandate," the IUML leader said.

Ibrahim further said that in the past Congress has considered IUML views on important matters, because of the close bond both parties share, and therefore, he expects that the grand old party will take into account the League's view on the CM issue.

The Congress leaders from Kerala, however, appear to be divided on whether coalition partners should have a say in the CM selection as the party high command continued to hold talks with senior leaders in the southern state.

IUML's Role in CM Decision Debated

On whether the IUML should have a say in the matter, senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan asked reporters in Delhi in the morning why the League was being "dragged" into the issue.

"Why are you bringing IUML into this? They need not be involved in this," he said.

A similar view was expressed by senior party leader M M Hassan who asserted that coalition partners have no role in deciding the Congress Legislature Party leader in Kerala.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that the Kerala CM would not be decided merely based on the opinion of MLAs, instead views of the UDF partners and the general public would also be taken into consideration.

He said that since it is the UDF CM, and not just of the Congress, who is being decided, the front partners' views will also have to be considered.

The three main contenders for the post of chief minister are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.