Faridabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Spat With Wife

A Faridabad dental surgeon tragically died by suicide after an argument with his wife, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points A Faridabad dental surgeon allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Agra Canal after an argument with his wife.

The incident occurred near the Sector 17 bridge in Faridabad, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the doctor's body after a 20-hour search operation.

Police are investigating the motive behind the suicide by questioning the doctor's wife.

After an argument with his wife, a dental surgeon allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Agra Canal from the Sector 17 bridge in Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene late Saturday night. After a search lasting 20 hours, the team recovered the doctor's body from the canal on Sunday, they added.

Details of the Deceased Doctor

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sachin (36), a resident of Yadav Colony in Ballabgarh, who owned a dental clinic in the area.

On Saturday night, around 9 pm, Dr Sachin was returning home with his wife and children after visiting his sister in Sector 87. An argument broke out between the couple during their journey, which intensified as they drove, police said.

Circumstances Leading to the Suicide

Investigation revealed that following the dispute, Dr Sachin stopped his black Scorpio vehicle near the Sector 17 bridge and began walking toward the canal. Despite his wife's attempts to stop him, he pushed her away and jumped into the water.

After the incident was reported, the Kheri Pul police station team arrived at the location and called in the SDRF for assistance. The team conducted a search by boat for several hours. Ultimately, after a 20-hour operation, they recovered Sachin's body from the canal and transferred it to the mortuary, police stated.

Police Investigation Underway

"Dr Sachin's body has been recovered from the Agra Canal after an extensive search. The police are currently investigating the motive behind the suicide by questioning the doctor's wife," said Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO of the Kheri Pul police station.