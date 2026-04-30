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Home  » News » Man Kills Son, Attempts Suicide After Spat With Wife

Man Kills Son, Attempts Suicide After Spat With Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 14:57 IST

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In a tragic incident in Firozabad, a man allegedly killed his four-year-old son and attempted suicide by jumping into the Yamuna River following a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of family conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Firozabad allegedly killed his four-year-old son by throwing him into the Yamuna River.
  • The incident occurred after a domestic dispute between the man and his wife.
  • The man also jumped into the river in an attempted suicide but was rescued.
  • The child's body was recovered downstream by local divers after a search operation.
  • Police investigation suggests the man acted in a fit of rage following the domestic dispute.

A man allegedly killed his four-year-old son by throwing him into the Yamuna river following a dispute with his wife, before jumping in himself, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening under the Basai Mohammadpur police station area.

 

Details of the Tragic Incident

The accused, Triloki, reached Shankarpur ghat and pushed his son, Anand, into the river before leaping in himself. While Triloki was rescued by people working in nearby fields, Anand could not be traced immediately.

Police were informed and local divers later discovered the child's body from downstream after a search operation, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer Kripal Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the man took the extreme step in a fit of rage following a domestic dispute.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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