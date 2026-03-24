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Home  » News » Kanpur Teenager Murders Classmate Over Rs 500 Debt at Wedding Venue

Kanpur Teenager Murders Classmate Over Rs 500 Debt at Wedding Venue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 20:19 IST

In a shocking incident in Kanpur, a teenager allegedly murdered his classmate at a wedding over an unpaid debt, highlighting the tragic consequences of unresolved disputes and teen violence.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his 15-year-old classmate over an unpaid debt of Rs 500 at a wedding venue in Kanpur.
  • The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times after an argument over repayment of the debt.
  • Police have detained the accused and are investigating the incident, with conflicting reasons emerging during questioning.
  • The victim's family reported prior tension and arguments related to the outstanding debt.
  • The wedding ceremony continued under police presence after the situation was brought under control.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his classmate to death at a wedding venue here for failing to return Rs 500 he had borrowed a couple of months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Vimla Garden in Kanpur's Dehat area on Monday night.

 

Both the accused and the deceased were Class 10 students who went to the same school, according to a police officer.

Details of the Incident

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur-Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the accused minor confronted the deceased boy, identified as Satyam Nishad (15), near the DJ area at the wedding venue. Satyam sought more time to repay the money, till April 2, which angered the lender.

"In a sudden burst of rage, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife brought for cutting vegetables and stabbed Satyam multiple times in the abdomen. Satyam collapsed on the spot, causing panic at the venue. He was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead," SP Pandey said.

Police have detained several persons for questioning.

The accused minor tried to flee but was chased and caught by villagers, who handed him over to the police.

Investigation and Aftermath

Circle Officer Priya Singh said the detained minor gave conflicting reasons during questioning, citing both a money dispute and a disagreement over a mobile phone.

"A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family members. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem. Forensic teams have inspected the scene," she said.

Family members said tension had been building over the loan.

Satyam's mother Manju Nishad said her son had been under pressure to repay the money and had an argument with the accused days ago.

The incident has shocked the village.

"I treated him like my own son. He killed my child over such a small matter," said Chhaviram Nishad, the father of the deceased.

The wedding ceremony continued under police presence after the situation was brought under control.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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