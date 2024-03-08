Why a father stabbed his son to death hours before wedding

It was constant humiliation that led the father of a gym trainer to kill his son in a brutal fashion, stabbing him several times, an evening before his wedding.

The Delhi Police late on Thursday night arrested Ranglal Singhal, who, according to his confession, stabbed his son Gaurav in his house while the preparations for his wedding were in full swing.

Gaurav Singhal, 29, was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in south Delhi's Devli Extension early Thursday, hours before he was supposed to get married.

Ranglal Singhal, who was nabbed from Rajasthan's Jaipur, had planned the killing carefully so as to not draw anyone's attention, police said.

"He deliberately chose a time around 10.30 to 11 pm when it was noisy due to dhol-nagara near his house and the deceased had chosen another room to talk to his would-be wife," an officer privy to the investigation said.

Ranglal Singhal showed no remorse for killing his son, police said.

At the time of his arrest, he had on him gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 15 lakh in cash, which he had fled with from the house, they said.

"Singhal said he did the right thing. So far, we have got to know that a heated argument between son and father ensued on Wednesday night due to which Gaurav slapped his father, which enraged him. He took a scissor and stabbed him in the neck.

"Before Gaurav could understand anything, he fell on the ground bleeding profusely and his father went on a stabbing spree," said the officer.

According to investigators, the forensic team found three different footprints from the spot.

"The motive behind the murder was estranged relations between father and son. Accused told police that his son used to insult him publicly and used filthy language for him on several occasions," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Though bleeding profusely, Gaurav tried to get away, but he was dragged back inside the room that left a trail of blood.

According to sources, to patch father and son together, a panchayat had taken place a few days back in their locality. Gaurav used filthy language for his father even there, they said.

"There are only four members in the family. Gaurav was the elder son. His younger brother used to help him in the gym," said the source.

Another police officer, who requested anonymity, said Gaurav was against the marriage and wanted to marry another woman he was in a relationship with.

"He was being pressured by his father. Though we are investigating the case from all angles," said the officer.