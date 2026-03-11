HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi: Two Juveniles Held in Shalimar Bagh Stabbing Over Old Feud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 17:01 IST

In Delhi, two juveniles have been apprehended for the stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Shalimar Bagh, revealing a long-standing family feud and ongoing police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.
  • The stabbing incident stemmed from a long-standing enmity between the victim's family and a neighbouring family dating back to 2011.
  • The victim, Devender, a taxi driver, was attacked while providing medicine to his mother and is currently hospitalised.
  • Police investigation reveals the victim has a criminal record and the incident appears to be a result of old rivalry.
  • The rival family had previously been jailed following a complaint from the victim's family regarding illegal activities.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a 30-year-old man over old enmity in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Indira Colony on Tuesday when the victim, identified as Devender, was attacked by a group of people.

 

"No instance of stone pelting has been reported. The victim is a bad character of Shalimar Bagh police station, and prima facie the incident appears to be a case of old rivalry," police said.

The victim's brother told PTI that Devender works as a taxi driver and is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

He said there has been some ongoing dispute between their family and a neighbouring family, which dates back to 2011.

"It all started after we complained to the police about their illegal activities. In retaliation, they attacked our brother Dharmender in 2011," he said.

According to him, some members of the rival family were later sent to jail and returned after around seven years.

"After coming out, they again started quarrelling with us. On Tuesday, Devender had gone to Shalimar Bagh to provide medicines to our mother when some people attacked and stabbed him," the brother said.

Devender was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack. He was later referred to a higher centre due to the seriousness of his injuries, police said.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

