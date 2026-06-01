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Two Arrested In Delhi Crypto Scam: How Social Media Was Used

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 01, 2026 16:54 IST

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In a Delhi crypto scam, two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing cryptocurrency worth Rs 2 lakh from a 19-year-old resident after gaining unauthorised access to his crypto wallet via social media.

Key Points

  • Two men arrested for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of 2,000 USDT cryptocurrency.
  • The accused gained unauthorised access to the victim's crypto wallet through social media.
  • The cryptocurrency, worth approximately Rs 2 lakh, was transferred to multiple wallet addresses.
  • Police investigation led to the arrest of two suspects from Rajasthan.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating a 19-year-old Delhi resident of 2,000 USDT (tether) cryptocurrency worth around Rs 2 lakh after gaining unauthorised access to his crypto wallet through social media, police said on Monday.

Social Media Exploitation In Crypto Theft

The case was registered following a complaint by a man, a resident of Harsh Vihar, who alleged that he came in contact with an unknown person on social media regarding the sale of USDT cryptocurrency.

 

According to the police, the accused later shared a number and, through fraudulent means, obtained access to the complainant's crypto wallet.

Arrest And Investigation Details

"The cryptocurrency was subsequently transferred to multiple wallet addresses. During the investigation, a police team analysed digital evidence and technical inputs to trace the suspects. Based on the leads generated, the team apprehended Sabir (23) and Rinku (28), both residents of Rajasthan," a senior police officer said.

Two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offence were recovered from their possession. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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