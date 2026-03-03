Delhi Police Bust Cryptocurrency Robbery Gang

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate gang involved in cryptocurrency robbery, arresting four individuals who posed as police officers to deceive and rob victims during purported USDT transactions.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate gang involved in cryptocurrency robbery, arresting four individuals.

The gang lured victims with false promises of selling USDT cryptocurrency and then robbed them by impersonating police officers.

The investigation stemmed from an incident in Netaji Subhash Place, where a man was robbed after being called for a USDT transaction.

Police recovered cash and motorcycles used in the crime, and are currently searching for three additional suspects involved in the network.

One of the arrested individuals has a history of criminal activity, including extortion and robbery.

Delhi Police has busted an alleged interstate gang that duped and robbed people on the pretext of cryptocurrency transactions, arresting four men who reportedly posed as police officers to target a man in northwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Anish Khan, 60, a resident of Azadpur; Saud Alam, 46, a resident of Mangolpuri; Md Harun, 55, a resident of Nangloi; and Abdul Kadir alias Guddu, 40, a resident of Goregaon East in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to police, the gang lured victims with the false assurance of selling USDT, a cryptocurrency, and then robbed them by impersonating police personnel and creating fear.

The case stems from a February 24 incident at Netaji Subhash Place. Initially registered as a snatching case on the complaint of Subhash Chand, 53, a resident of Sarai Rohilla, the matter later emerged as a pre-planned robbery linked to a purported cryptocurrency deal, police said.

In his supplementary statement on February 25, the complainant alleged that he had been called for a USDT transaction and was forcibly robbed of cash after being intimidated by the accused, posing as police officers.

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were subsequently invoked, and an investigation was taken up.

Anish was identified and apprehended on February 26. The remaining three accused were arrested from Netaji Subhash Place while allegedly planning to target another victim in a similar manner, police said.

During their search, cash amounting to Rs 15,000, part of the robbed sum, was recovered. Two motorcycles allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also seized.

Investigation and Further Leads

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they were part of an organised interstate network involving Mumbai-based associates identified as Vishnu and Nilesh, along with a Delhi-based conspirator, Baba Sulemani. The trio is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, police said.

Accused's Criminal History

Anish has previously been involved in 10 criminal cases related to extortion, robbery, Arms Act, snatching and theft and is listed as a Bad Character (BC) of Adarsh Nagar Police Station, police said.

Saud Alam and Abdul Kadir have prior involvement in cheating cases, while Harun has no previous criminal record. Further investigation is in progress.