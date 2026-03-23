Delhi Police Nab Two in Online Investment Fraud Case Involving ₹21 Lakh

Delhi Police have arrested two men from Rajasthan in connection with an online investment scam that defrauded a Delhi resident of over ₹21 lakh, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime and the importance of vigilance against fraudulent investment schemes.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Two individuals, Narender and Prem Prakash, have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of ₹21.46 lakh through an online investment scam.

The fraudsters lured the victim with promises of high returns on online investments and prepaid tasks, demanding additional payments under various false pretexts.

Delhi Police tracked financial transactions to Sikar, Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of mobile phones and digital evidence.

The investigation is ongoing to trace other individuals involved in the scam, including one named Ankit.

Delhi Police have arrested Narender, 24, and Prem Prakash alias Lovely, 38, both residents of Rajasthan's Sikar district, for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of over ₹21 lakh on the pretext of high-return online investments and prepaid tasks, police said on Monday. Two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime, along with crucial digital evidence, were recovered from them.

Details of the Online Investment Fraud

According to the police, the case pertains to an online investment fraud in which the complainant was lured into transferring money with promises of lucrative returns. The fraudsters allegedly kept demanding additional payments on various pretexts such as prepaid tasks, account verification and other fabricated charges.

An e-FIR in this regard was registered on November 13, 2025, at the Central district Cyber Police Station under relevant provisions of the BNS, after the victim reported a total loss of ₹21.46 lakh.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, the team tracked financial transactions to uncover the money trail. A suspicious transaction of ₹3 lakh was traced to a bank account in Sikar, following which the team reached Rajasthan and questioned a man identified as Surender.

He revealed that the money had been routed through his account by Narender, to whom he handed over the amount in cash. Further investigation led to the arrest of Narender, who allegedly passed on ₹2.8 lakh to Prem Prakash after keeping ₹20,000 as commission.

Prem Prakash, in turn, handed over ₹2.6 lakh to another man, Ankit, after retaining ₹20,000, police said.

Both accused were subsequently apprehended based on technical evidence, statements and field verification.

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, including Ankit, and further investigation is in progress, police added.