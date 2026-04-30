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Delhi Police Bust Investment Scam, Arrest Two

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 16:40 IST

Delhi Police have cracked down on an investment scam, arresting two individuals involved in a cyber fraud that cheated a resident of Rs 1.60 lakh and is connected to a larger network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police bust an investment scam, arresting two individuals for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 1.60 lakh.
  • The accused are linked to a larger cyber fraud network involving transactions of around Rs 68 lakh across multiple states.
  • Victims were lured through social media into investing in a fictitious stock market scheme.
  • The funds were routed through mule bank accounts and merchant platforms to conceal their origin.
  • Accused facilitated laundering of funds through petrol pump's merchant account.

The Delhi Police has busted an investment scam and arrested two people for allegedly cheating a local of Rs 1.60 lakh, as investigators link the accused to a wider cyber fraud network involving transactions worth around Rs 68 lakh across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gurinder Sharma (25), a resident of Chandigarh, and Pradeep Kumar Doobe (31), who worked at a petrol pump in Chandigarh.

 

Details of the Investment Scam

The case came to light after a Mandawali resident lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in November, 2025, alleging that he was duped of Rs 1,60,080 after being lured via social media into investing in a fictitious stock market scheme floated in the name of "Elara Capital Investment Company".

The victim transferred the amount in eight transactions before realising he had been cheated. During investigation, police tracked the money trail and found that a portion of the defrauded amount was routed through a bank account in Chandigarh and withdrawn via ATMs.

Investigation and Arrests

"Through technical surveillance, call detail record analysis and coordination with banks, the accused involved in handling and routing the funds were identified and apprehended," a senior officer said.

The police said the accused were part of a larger syndicate that targeted victims through social media by posing as representatives of a fake investment firm and convincing them to invest in bogus schemes. The funds were routed through mule bank accounts and merchant platforms to conceal their origin.

Roles of the Accused

Gurinder Sharma allegedly acted as a mule account holder, allowing fraudsters to use his bank accounts to receive and transfer cheated money, which was further routed to handlers, including those suspected to be operating from abroad via encrypted platforms.

Pradeep Kumar Doobe allegedly facilitated the laundering of funds by routing money through a petrol pump's merchant account and providing cash withdrawals after deducting commission, thereby helping in quick disposal of the proceeds.

Financial Gains and Recovered Items

Police said the accused were motivated by financial gains earned through commissions for enabling the transactions. Two mobile phones and three bank passbooks have been recovered from their possession.

Wider Cyber Fraud Network

The duo is also suspected to be linked with multiple cyber fraud cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra, involving a cumulative amount of around Rs 68 lakh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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